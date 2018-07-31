DC Readers: Win Passes To A Special IMAX Screening Of 'The Meg'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a very special IMAX screening of, starring Jason Statham vs. a prehistoric megalodon! The film co-stars Ruby Rose, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, Winston Chao, and more.SYNOPSIS:The screening will be held at the Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater at the National Air & Space Museum on Monday, August 6th at 7:00pm. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, August 3rd and notified by email. Good luck!hits theaters on August 10th.