7/13/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Unfriended: Dark Web'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Unfriended: Dark Web, a standalone sequel to 2014's inventive horror.
SYNOPSIS: Unfolding in real-time UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB is the most terrifying horror yet from the producer of GET OUT, HAPPY DEATH DAY and THE PURGE, and the makers of UNFRIENDED. When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, July 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, July 16th and notified by email. Good luck!
Unfriended: Dark Web opens July 20th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway