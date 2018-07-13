DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, a standalone sequel to 2014's inventive horror.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Wednesday, July 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, July 16th and notified by email. Good luck!opens July 20th.