DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Skyscraper'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, starring Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who worked with Johnson onSYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, July 10th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, July 6th and notified by email. Good luck!opens July 13th.