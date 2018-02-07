7/02/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Skyscraper'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Skyscraper, starring Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who worked with Johnson on Central Intelligence.
SYNOPSIS: Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, July 10th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, July 6th and notified by email. Good luck!
Skyscraper opens July 13th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway