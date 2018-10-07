7/10/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Equalizer 2'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Equalizer 2, starring Denzel Washington in the first sequel of his career! Antoine Fuqua also returns to direct the big screen action flick based on the hit TV series!
SYNOPSIS: Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?
The screening takes place on Monday, July 16th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be chosen on Friday, July 13th and notified by email. Good luck!
The Equalizer 2 opens July 20th!
