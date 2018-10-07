DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Equalizer 2'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, starring Denzel Washington in the first sequel of his career! Antoine Fuqua also returns to direct the big screen action flick based on the hit TV series!SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, July 16th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be chosen on Friday, July 13th and notified by email. Good luck!opens July 20th!