7/23/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Teen Titans GO! To The Movies'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, which finally gives DC Comics' animated heroes their shot at the big time!
SYNOPSIS: When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza—a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously Super-Villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!
The screening takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Warner Bros. ticketing site here and download an entry pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Teen Titans GO! To The Movies opens July 27th.