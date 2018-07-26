7/26/2018
Dan Stevens Hears 'The Call Of The Wild' With Harrison Ford
While Jack London's classic novel The Call of the Wild centers on a single dog named Buck, the humans who become part of his life play integral roles. The latest adaptation has already cast Harrison Ford as one of the most important human roles, and now he's being joined by Dan Stevens, who looks like he could totally be Ford's son in a different movie.
Stevens' role in The Call of the Wild is unclear, but there are plenty of options. The story centers on Buck, a half sheepdog half St. Bernard who is stolen away from his California home and forced to become a sled dog in the harsh Yukon. Ford will play Thornton, the only human that Buck remains fiercely loyal to, mainly because Thornton always treats him with kindness when others don't. The story takes place in 1890 at the height of the Klondike Gold Rush, and Stevens could play any of the people who cross Buck's path on his journey to becoming a wild animal.
The film will be directed by Chris Sanders (The Croods) with a script by Michael Green, who has written Blade Runner 2049, Logan, and more.
Next up for Stevens is Gareth Evans' anticipated action flick, Apostle, due out this September. [Variety]