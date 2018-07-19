7/19/2018
Comic-Con: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Is Coming Back To Finish What Was Started
I think we were all unsure what, if anything, to expect out of Star Wars here at Comic-Con, but it definitely wasn't this. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series which ended in 2014 after six(ish) seasons, is coming back. And look, there's already a trailer for it...
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is exactly what its title suggests. It takes place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and details Anakin Skywalker's downward path to the Dark Side; Obi-Wan Kenobi's ascension to leadership, and the Clone Army's various battles alongside the Jedi until Emperor Palpatine issues Order 66. After five seasons the final one was released on Netflix, and left some pretty big cliffhangers. One is immediately picked up on in this trailer and it's the return of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin's padewan who left the Jedo Order after being framed for a crime she didn't commit. I'm not sure who that Mandalorian is with her, but their presence is probably going to be a big deal. We've seen Tano since, but that was in Star Wars Rebels which takes place years later.
No word on when this will be released, but it's to be part of Disney's streaming service whice means 2019 is likely. Here is the official statement from Lucasfilm followed by some comments by overseen Dave Filoni...
The Clone Wars ended after five broadcast seasons — just as Ahsoka left the Jedi Order. A few post-Season Five episodes were later released as “The Lost Missions,” but the story wasn’t over. Fans have clamored for Disney and Lucasfilm to finish what was started ever since. And now it’s actually happening.
“Personally, it’s very rewarding,” Filoni told StarWars.com. “Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well.”