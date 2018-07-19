Comic-Con: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Is Coming Back To Finish What Was Started

I think we were all unsure what, if anything, to expect out of Star Wars here at Comic-Con, but it definitely wasn't this., the animated series which ended in 2014 after six(ish) seasons, is coming back. And look, there's already a trailer for it...is exactly what its title suggests. It takes place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and details Anakin Skywalker's downward path to the Dark Side; Obi-Wan Kenobi's ascension to leadership, and the Clone Army's various battles alongside the Jedi until Emperor Palpatine issues Order 66. After five seasons the final one was released on Netflix, and left some pretty big cliffhangers. One is immediately picked up on in this trailer and it's the return of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin's padewan who left the Jedo Order after being framed for a crime she didn't commit. I'm not sure who that Mandalorian is with her, but their presence is probably going to be a big deal. We've seen Tano since, but that was inwhich takes place years later.No word on when this will be released, but it's to be part of Disney's streaming service whice means 2019 is likely. Here is the official statement from Lucasfilm followed by some comments by overseen Dave Filoni...Filoni told StarWars.com.