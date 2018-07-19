Comic-Con: New 'Stargirl' Live-Action Series In The Works From Geoff Johns And Greg Berlanti









The 13-episode series is slated to launch in 2019 and tells the story of Courtney Whitmore, an average high school girl who taps into a superhero's legacy and joins the Justice Society of America. She has appeared on the small screen before in episodes of Smallville and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Here are Johns's comments about the series and why this character is so important to him...





"Obviously, Stargirl was first character I created for DC. Most important, Courtney Whitmore was inspired by my sister who passed away. To have an opportunity to tell a story celebrating this superhero was literally the first thing I wanted to do because it is so personal to me. Also, a character that speaks to being young, to a legacy and to pushing forward seems so important to me nowadays.”





Here is the synopsis: STARGIRL follows High School sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new DC Universe series reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a fun, exciting and unpredictable series premiering in 2019, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Mad Ghost Productions and Berlanti Productions.





Johns will write the series and exec-produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. So make that six confirmed series for DC Universe including Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders.













