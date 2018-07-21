Comic-Con: Lobo Is Coming To 'Krypton' Season 2

It's taken years for the cigar-chomping DC Comics antihero Lobo to hit the screen, but i doubt anybody thought it would be part of's second season. That's right, Lobo is making his live-action debut on the Syfy series, although the network didn't want to reveal who is playing the role.Warner Bros. has been developing a movie for a long time, first with Dwayne Johnson and director Brad Peyton. Most recently Michael Bay's name has been attached to direct, although that is still very tentative. For those who don't know the character, Lobo is often called DC's version of Deadpool, which is unfair since he predates him. But they do share similarly violent, shit-talking tendencies, not to mention powers that make them very tough to kill. Honestly, I see Lobo as DC's version of Wolverine.is an odd fit for Lobo, though. The series takes place decades before the birth of Kal-El aka Superman, and it follows his grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) who must stop Brainiac from destroying the planet. I tried to watch the show but gave up after three very serious, dull episodes. Maybe the addition of Lobo will liven things up.