Comic-Con: Jason Momoa Dives In To Confirm Tomorrow's 'Aquaman' Trailer

I don't know if anybody is having more fun with this superhero thing than Jason Momoa. Thehad a blast shootingand again with the aquatic hero's solo film. We've long expected to see the first trailer tomorrow during the Warner Bros. panel here at Comic-Con,but Momoa has now confirmed it the only way he knows how: by doing something crazy.In the video, Momoa does a little bit of cliff diving, but not before talking upwhich is expected to be huge for the future of the DCEU. He then dives into the water and holds up a phone confirming tomorrow's trailer.opens December 21st!