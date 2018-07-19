Comcast Drops Out Of Fox Deal, Clearing Way For Disney

I don't know if this kind of news generally makes waves at Comic-Con, but its impact could be felt here for years to come. It's official now that Comcast has pulled out of the running to acquire 21st Century Fox's assets, leaving the path clear for them to head to Disney.So what does that mean? Of course, it means the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and other franchise properties could be making their way to the Mouse House. The crown jewel is being able to bring those Marvel assets over into the MCU alongside the Avengers.the company said in a statement today. Brian L. Roberts, Comcast CEO, added:The deal with Disney still has kinks to be ironed out, but it has just passed a major hurdle.