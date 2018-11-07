'Colette' Trailer: Keira Knightley Fights For Creative And Sexual Freedom

History is filled with stories of talented women whose creative voice was buried simply because of their gender. In too many of those cases it was their less-talented husbands who reaped the rewards of their spouses' work, and another of those unfortunate tales is recounted in, which stars Keira Knightley as the famous novelist.Debuting earlier this year at Sundance,is the first film by writer/director Wash Westmoreland since 2014's, which earned Julianne Moore an Oscar for Best Actress. Knightley plays Gabrielle Colette, who is convinced to ghostwrite a novel for her abusive husband Willy, only for it to become a huge hit. Later she fights for the freedom to express herself creatively and sexually as she falls in love with another woman.Considering Knightley's awards season success with period dramas, andyou can bet distributor Bleecker Street will make a big push for her this fall.hits theaters on September 21st, and co-stars Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Aiysha Hart, Robert Pugh, and Eleanor Tomlinson.