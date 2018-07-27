‘Cloak And Dagger’ S1E9: “Back Breaker”

Last week Cloak and Dagger ended with the good guys seemingly winning. Tyrone, finally got corrupt police officer Connors to admit on tape the murder and cover-up of his brother’s death that has been tormenting him for the past eight years. Tandy confronted Roxxon executive Scarborough, but instead of burying him, she took a payout. Having resolved their problems that stemmed from that night when their lives changed forever, both of them looks to be ready to move on. Of course, happy endings aren’t always on the horizon…..
The episode begins with Chantelle walking through the streets with a bottle of vodka. While she may look like a normal partier just having an episode of day drinking through New Orleans, that’s not the case it’s voodoo related. She’s taking a swig, spitting (some of) it out, and marking the sidewalk as she strolls about. She senses something bad is about to happen. As she drunkenly talks with her niece Evita later on, she says that a disaster is coming for the city and only the “divine pairing” can save them. She asks Evita is Tyrone has met Tandy yet, telling her to ask him.
It’s ironic that while the episode focuses on Tyrone and Tandy, the narration is being told by Father Delgado as he’s instructing a class on heroes and myths. He even uses Odysseus, Dorothy, and Rick and Morty (of all heroes) as examples. He mentions the trials and tribulations that a hero has to go through. To paraphrase Thomas Wayne from Batman Begins, they have to “fall to get back up.” This episode was most certainly about the heroes falling, so they can rise once again to be the heroes the city needs them to be.
Tyron is also at a rough spot. He thought getting Connor’s arrested would mean everything would work out and he and his parents could finally put the loss of his brother behind them. As they are being briefed by someone at the police department, both his parents are skeptical that anything will come out of this. His father mentions that he’s heard all this before. Tyrone is upset with his parents for not believing him all these years, and also, because they don’t seem to care that the guy was arrested.
Thing’s aren’t bad for just them, O'Reilly is also having a terrible time. She discovered her boyfriend, Officer Fuchs was murdered and stuffed in the refrigerator. To nurse this pain, she’s drinking heavily. During the funeral, she’s very drunk and things only get worse when she runs into Connors at the wake. For one, he’s not in jail, meaning he once again has some of the blue line in his corner, and two he taunts her that her “YouTube video” means nothing. The exchange of words turns into an exchange of fists and Connors beats her up pretty bad, with all the other cops looking on. She’s definitely on her own.
Tandy leaves and goes back to her home, only to see that Liam has ransacked it and stolen all the money. She goes to her mother’s house to finally have a conversation about her father and notices that the Roxxon assassin her a gun to her mother’s head telling her to come out. Tandy lights up one of her daggers.
Tyrone heads home to talk with his mother about his brother and his death. She wants him to move on not because she doesn’t care about his brother, but because of how the world works. She and her father know that in a Black Lives Matter world, the police don’t get justice for their crimes, and if Connors had the resources to cover up his brother’s death, there’s nothing to stop him from being killed as well. Just then, SWAT approaches the house. Tyrone was been (falsely) accused of killing Fuchs and is now on the run!
Next week is the explosive season one finale. Tyrone and Tandy have to save the city from Roxxon’s experiments.