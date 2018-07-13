‘Cloak and Dagger’ S1E7: “Lotus Eaters”

Last week on Cloak and Dagger, Tandy tried to get in good with young Mina, an idealistic Roxxon employee whose father happened to be on the oil rig the same night that changed her and Tyrone’s lives forever. Eventually, Mina found out who she really was, and gave Tandy the chance to talk with her father. The downside was that he father has been in a catatonic state since the oil rig explosion. Even he trying to use her light powers didn’t work as she couldn’t open the door. She needed Tyrone’s help and lucky for her, he just happened to her after almost being shot by Connors.
The episode starts back to eight years ago when Mina was a young girl, spending the morning with her father Ivan. Mina always goes through a routine with her father to ensure that he comes home in one piece. Of course, we all know what’s going to happen. When he gets to the rig, it seems like a normal day. However, Ivan learns that the shielding tiles ordered (something important for the rig’s safety) weren’t ordered by Roxxon, which causes Ivan to worry. Later on, an alarm goes off on the rig, which means the accident/event is about to take place.
Once they both touch him, they reach the door and although Tandy cannot open it, Tyrone can. Once the door is opened, the two are transported onto the Roxxon rig. As soon as they get there, they are attacked by some of the workers on that rig. For the first time, they can be attacked (and hurt) by while within someone’s mind. Tandy, now in full control of her dagger powers, is throwing light daggers like a seasoned pro. Tyrone doesn’t have offensive abilities (yet), so he manages to master his ability to teleport, so that the possessed rig workers cannot hurt him as he fights with them. They make it to the room where Ivan is and talk with him. However, Ivan isn’t too helpful. He doesn’t even know his own name. He’s excited as they are new people he sees, and even more excited that they “have names.” It’s clear something wrong is going on. After the first alarm goes off, Ivan tells them that they have less than two minutes before the rig explodes and they have to shut off the vale, but they won’t be successful. Tandy and Tyrone then run to the core room to try and shut it off, fighting more rig workers during that time. However, time runs out and then there’s an explosion.
As soon as the explosion happens, Tandy and Tyrone end up right back in the room with Ivan. Because they are in his mind, they are stuck in a time loop. It’s essentially Groundhog’s Day for them. They continue to relive the same two-minute scenario over and over through the episode. They find out that Ivan’s mind has snapped and doesn’t remember anything of his life outside of this two-minute event because he’s done this more than two hundred thousand times. When Tandy brings up who she is and her father, Ivan remembers he’s the “guy on the phone.”
They all wake up at Ivan’s hospital. Ivan has no idea who they are, even though they all went on this adventure in his mind. Mina is ecstatic that her father has regained consciousness after eight years. Hopefully, Tandy can get some much-needed answers concerning Roxxon now. Tyrone and Tandy go back to their different homes. Tyrone goes through his box of memories (including Tandy’s ballet shoe) and finds an old tape recorder of him and his brother rapping. He then gives Tandy a call as he just “needs someone to talk to.” It’s clear that the two, who are first, couldn’t stand each other, are now connected in a very deep and emotional way. They both listen to him and his brother’s tape on the phone, finding comfort in each other.
Next week, they take the fight to their enemies: