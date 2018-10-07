'Christopher Robin' Trailer: Ewan McGregor Joins Winnie The Pooh For A New Adventure

How can you make a Winnie the Pooh movie that isn't fun? The previous teasers forwere certainly wondrous, but fun it definitely wasn't, choosing instead to focus on the story's dramatic aspects. Fortunately, that's corrected in this latest trailer which features more of Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Wood.Directed by Marc Forster and starring Ewan McGregor as the grown-up Christopher Robin, who is overwhelmed by the responsibilities of adulthood. He's lost his sense of imagination, until he encounters his old friend Pooh, who along with the other stuffed animals help Christopher Robin find his inner child again. This looks positively charming, as Robin and his animal pals run free in the forestsstyle. If only they could find a way to crossover withit'd be perfect.Here's the official synopsis: IStarring Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, and the voices of Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett, Peter Capaldi, Toby Jones, Sophie Okenedo, and Nick Mohammed,opens August 3rd.