'Black Panther' Breakout Winston Duke To Play MMA Star Kimbo Slice In 'Backyard Legend'

It's time forandstandout Winston Duke to star bulking up. While the actor was intimidating and funny as Hell as M'Baku in both films, the first of his career by the way, he'll need to step it up to play MMA legend Kimbo Slice in the upcoming biopic, Deadline has the news of Duke's casting, withscribe Andy Weiss writing the screenplay. Duke will take on the role of Kimbo Slice aka Kevin Ferguson, the Bahamian-born fighter who went from brawling in unsanctioned backyward fights to MMA fame. He died of heart failure in 2016.Duke, who will also serve as an exec-producer alongside Kimbo's friend and manager Michael Imber, had this to say...It's unclear if this will be Duke's next role. He's also attached to, the "new nightmare" fromdirector Jordan Peele.