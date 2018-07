'Baywatch' Star Priyanka Chopra Joins Chris Pratt In 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

Chris Pratt has been attached to amovie since 2014, which is a long time to be waiting for a co-star. Granted, he had to wait that long for TV vet Michelle McLaren to be named director, too. Anyway, Pratt has now been joined byvillainess Priyanka Chopra in the Image Comics adaptation.Based on the graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo,has one of those far-out ideas that should make it incredibly cinematic. It's also why Pratt has been on board as long as he has. The story follows an assassin with dissociative identity disorder who can manifest the abilities of a cowboy, ninja, or Viking depending on the skills he needs at the moment. Pretty cool. Chopra, who remains one of Bollywood's biggest stars while rising up the Hollywood ranks, would play psychologist Sara Nix, who could be a love interest to Pratt's character.The most recent script is by Dan Mazeau () and Ryan Engle (), but the original was penned by's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Hopefully that doesn't mean some of the edge has been taken out of the screenplay.opens June 28th 2019. [ Variety