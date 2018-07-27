'Avengers: Infinity War' Deleted Scene Has Drax And Star-Lord Fighting Over Ace Frehley

Can you believe it? Thehome release is just days away. Weren't we all just in our seats gobsmacked by the Thanos Snap? And yet here we are, with the digital release coming on July 31st and the Blu-Ray on August 14th. There are expected to be a wealth of features, of course, and that includes deleted scenes. Today we have just the first.The scene finds the Guardians of the Galaxy crew doing what they do best: bickering. Actually, in this case it's just Drax (Dave Bautista) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) fighting over the latter's obsession with the track "New York Groove". Star-Lord thinks he needs the Ace Frehley cover to get back into the groove after their first encounter with Thanos ended in disaster. The discovery of secret coded messages, which have been sitting unanswered for hours, only makes things worse, or funnier depending on how you look at it.Watch the scene below, then pre-order your copy of