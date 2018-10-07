'Avengers: Infinity War' Blu-Ray Trailer And Special Features Revealed

Pretty soon you'll be able to watch over and over as Thanos destroys the Marvel Universe with a snap of his fingers. The digital and Blu-Ray release of Avengers: Infinity War is right around the corner, and today we have the trailer along with a full list of special features.
Chances are Infinity War will still be in theaters when it arrives digitally on July 31st (preordert it here), and possibly even when the Blu-Ray/DVD combo packs hit shelves on August 7th. Those who pre-order the digital version will be treated to an exclusive featurette with MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Joss Whedon (The Avengers), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) discussing their contributions to the MCU. Other features include behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reels, and audio commentary.
- Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.
- The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.
- Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.
- Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)
- Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.
- Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.
- The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.
- A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.
- Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.
- Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely