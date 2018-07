Antoine Fuqua Wants Denzel Washington For His 'Scarface' Remake

Neither Denzel Washington or director Antoine Fuqua ever wanted to do a sequel before working together on. Their partnership, which includesandremake, is one of the best going in Hollywood, and so it's no surprise Fuqua wants to see it continue now thatis done and playing in theaters.Speaking with THR , Fuqua reveals he has some ideas for, but also wants Denzel for some other projects...Denzel's already done the cowboy bit, so who knows how that might go. However, one idea Fuqua has that is definitely intriguing is the Tony Montana role in his remake of. Fuqua has been attached to the film for years, and most recently it was Diego Luna attached to play the infamous drug kingpin. Last we heard Luna seemed to be on his way out , and Fuqua thinks Denzel would be a good replacement. Um...yeah, I'd call that a positive step in the right direction.said Fuqua.I think Denzel as Scarface has the makings of a potential Oscar nomination, but it all depends on whether Fuqua can sell him on it. Stranger things have happened. Best to keep a close eye on this.