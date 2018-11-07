7/11/2018
Action Flick '17 Bridges' To Reteam Chadwick Boseman With The Russo Brothers
Chadwick Boseman has a long and likely very lucrative future ahead with Marvel Studios, but he still finds time for the occasional film that doesn't involve superheroes. For his next one, the action flick 17 Bridges, he'll be working with two other Marvel alums, Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers, on one of the many projects that marks their post-Marvel career.
Boseman will star in and produce 17 Bridges, with the Russos also on board as producers. Directing will be Brian Kirk, best known for his TV work on Game of Thrones, with a script by newcomer Adam Mervis that centers on a disgraced NYPD cop who seeks redemption while tracking a cop killer. Maybe he crosses 17 bridges along the way? I don't know. Boseman and the Russos first worked together on Captain America: Civil War.
Add this to Boseman's busy slate which includes Avengers 4, the inevitable Black Panther 2, and the hijacking thriller Expatriate from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. [Deadline]