Action Flick '17 Bridges' To Reteam Chadwick Boseman With The Russo Brothers

Chadwick Boseman has a long and likely very lucrative future ahead with Marvel Studios, but he still finds time for the occasional film that doesn't involve superheroes. For his next one, the action flick, he'll be working with two other Marvel alums,directors the Russo Brothers, on one of the many projects that marks their post-Marvel career.Boseman will star in and produce, with the Russos also on board as producers. Directing will be Brian Kirk, best known for his TV work on, with a script by newcomer Adam Mervis that centers on a disgraced NYPD cop who seeks redemption while tracking a cop killer. Maybe he crosses 17 bridges along the way? I don't know. Boseman and the Russos first worked together onAdd this to Boseman's busy slate which includes, the inevitable, and the hijacking thrillerfromdirector Barry Jenkins. [ Deadline