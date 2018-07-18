7/18/2018
'A Prayer Before Dawn' Trailer: Thai Prison Boxing Drama Pulls No Punches
The prison drama A Prayer Before Dawn made quite a splash last year at Cannes, and again a few months ago at SXSW, with much of the praise going to director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire for an authentic take on the life of English boxer Billy Moore. Moore, who is played by rising star Joe Cole (Green Room). Moore was imprisoned in two of Thailand's most notorious prisons, and the cast is largely made up of gang members and other offenders.
Here's the synopsis: A Prayer Before Dawn” is the remarkable true story of Billy Moore, a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. He is quickly thrown into a terrifying world of drugs and gang violence, but when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, he realizes this might be his chance to get out. Billy embarks on a relentless, action-packed journey from one savage fight to the next, stopping at nothing to do whatever he must to preserve his life and regain his freedom. Shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast of primarily real inmates, A Prayer Before Dawn is a visceral, thrilling journey through an unforgettable hell on earth.
DirecTV users can check the film out now, but the rest of us will have to wait until August 10th when it hits theaters.