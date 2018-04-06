'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer: Ralph Faces The Dangerous Internet Head-On

With so many known properties coming out of the Disney offices it's becoming harder to find original work that are worth talking about. That's one of the reasons why Wreck-It Ralph was such a fun breath of fresh air a couple of years ago, that and it found a novel way of bringing video games to the big screen without delivering us another lousy adaptation. We're starting to see a lot more of the sequel, the horribly-titled Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, including a scene where many of the Disney princesses are
John C. Reilly is back voicing the ham-fisted video game villain, although truthfully he's a really nice guy just playing a role. Ralph is really a hero, and the sequel finds him teaming up with rowdy sidekick Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) to leave their video arcade home and into the world wide web to find something that will save her game, Sugar Rush. Vanellope does seem to be the cause of a lot of Ralph's troubles, maybe he should think about ditching her in some defunct chat room somewhere?
The highlight of this trailer, besides the many references to many familiar Internet staples and Disney franchises, is an extended look at the princesses gathered together. It's almost game over for Vanellope by an angry Cinderella who looks like she would totally cut a....well, you know.
Rich Moore and Phil Johnston are co-directing with Taraji P. Henson and Alan Tudyk new additions to the voice cast, joining Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch. Get ready to plunk down quarters for Wreck-It Ralph 2 when it opens on November 21st.