'White Boy Rick' Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Takes On The 1980s Drug Crisis

It's been a dry stretch of movies for Matthew McConaughey over the last couple of years. His most successful movies have been animated (), while his live-action efforts () have landed like turds in a punch bowl. His run of bad luck could be about to change with the crime drama, which now has an excellent ahead of its late summer release.While I'm encouraged by what appears to be another strong performance by McConaughey, of real interest is director Yann Demange. His previous film was the amazing war movieand this sees him jumping into the big time. Set in 1980s Detroit,is based on the true story of a blue collar father (McConaughey) whose son Richard Wershe Jr. (newcomer Richie Merritt) is recruited to go undercover for the FBI as their youngest informant ever. Later after he's provided them with key information, Rick is left high and dry which is when his life begins to spiral out of control.I'm sure the FBI really wants this story out there right now while their name is constantly being dragged through the mud on TV. This won't help.It's a different kind of story about family and one that looks very promising.opens September 14th and co-stars Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane, RJ Cyler, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Marsan, Bruce Dern, and Piper Laurie.