Wesley Snipes And Craig Robinson Join Eddie Murphy's 'Dolemite Is My Name

The surprising news that Eddie Murphy would be playing Dolemite star Rudy Ray Moore in a Netflix biopic on the actor, and now that's been followed by an unexpectedly great supporting cast. THR reports Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Titus Burgess, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will join Murphy in the film, which is now titled Dolemite Is My Name.
The upcoming biopic is directed by Black Snake Moan's Craig Brewer, and centers on Rudy Ray Moore, the raunchy comedian and musician who borrowed a Jamaican urban legend to create the alter ego Dolemite. In 1975 Moore invested his own money to bring Dolemite to the big screen in what would become a blaxploitation classic.
Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (The People vs Larry Flynt) wrote the script. It's unclear what roles the new additions will take, but we should find out soon as production begins next week.