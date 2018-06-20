'Welcome To Marwen' Trailer: Steve Carell Escapes Reality Into A Miniature World

When Steven Carell makes a play for the awards season the results have been pretty mixed. He earned a nomination fora few years ago but subsequent attempts in, andhave fallen short. But he'll be back this season with Robert Zemeckis's, a dramatic adaptation of the acclaimed documentaryThe first trailer has arrived and it's a pretty odd mix of emotions, as one might expect for the story of a man who tries to overcome memory loss and PTSD by building a miniaturized town called Marwen where he lives out fantastical adventures. It's the story of Mark Hogancamp, who was the victim of a brutal attack by a group of Nazis that left him in such a traumatized state. By living out his wildest fantasies in Marwen it gives Mark the strength to move on and face reality.It's a tremendous story but I'm not feeling this trailer, which is like a poor man's Michel Gondry. The human emotions feel out of place in the "toy" world, and the live-action scenes are melodramatic to a fault, probably because of the heavy-handed musical cues. This could all just be a fault of the trailer and the movie itself could be significantly better. But at the same time I know that Zemeckis isn't exactly known for his subtlety.Also starring Leslie Mann, Eiza González, Janelle Monáe, Falk Hentschel, Gwendoline Christie, Neil Jackson, Diane Kruger and Merritt Wever,opens November 21st.