Watch Tom Cruise Make An Insane Jump In New 'Mission: Impossible-Fallout' International Trailer

It's funny and kind of disturbing how much the stunt that broke Tom Cruise's foot factors into every trailer for. And yet here it is again in the new international trailer, kicking things off (no pun intended) as Ethan Hunt makes a dangerous leap from a tall building.Turns out, Cruise was hurt on what was probably the tamest stunt of all, and if you don't believe that then you haven't seen enoughmovies. Cruise is always upping the ante, and this time he takes part in a crazy HALO (High Altitude Low Open) skydiving sequence that I guarantee you had the insurers sweating bullets.Here's the synopsis for this the sixth installment of the high-octane franchise:Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Angela Bassett, and Alec Baldwin,opens July 27th.