6/11/2018
Tika Sumpter Takes Lead In 'Sonic The Hedgehog, Gwendoline Christie Joins 'David Copperfield', And More
If Sony's going to make it to the finish line with their Sonic the Hedgehog movie they'll need to pick up the pace. In recent days we've seen Westworld's James Marsden cast as the male lead in the live-action/CGI hybrid based on the classic SEGA video game. And now brings word that Southside with You's Tika Sumpter has the female lead opposite him. The film will be directed by Oscar-nominated animator Jeff Fowler with Deadpool director Tim Miller producing. Sonic the Hedgehog is set to open on November 15th 2019. [Variety]
Star Wars and Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie has joined The Personal History of David Copperfield, the latest from In the Loop's Armando Ianucci. Also boarding the "fresh and distinctive" take on Charles Dickens' novel are Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War), Paul Whitehouse, and Daisy May Cooper, joining the previously-cast Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, and Aneurin Barnard. Production kicks off today. [Screen]
If you haven't seen Amanda Seyfried in Paul Schrader's First Reformed, rectify that ASAP. She's terrific in a really tough role, and I hope it leads to better stuff than her upcoming part in Mamma Mia 2. Hopefully that's what she's getting in Blumhouse's You Should Have Left, which stars Kevin Bacon and is directed by David Koepp. Bacon and Seyfried play a wealthy married couple with a six-year-old son who find mistrust and suspicion building while they're at a remote location that may not obey the laws of physics. [via Collider]