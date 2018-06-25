6/25/2018
Kevin Feige Teases The Young Avengers In The MCU's Future
As the MCU enters its second decade (!!!), Marvel may be ready to launch a youth a movement. Strangely enough, the one thing we hadn't really seen until Spider-Man: Homecoming was a major teenage hero on the big screen, as most of those characters made their way to TV with Cloak & Dagger and Runaways. Now Kevin Feige tells Heroic Hollywood that plans are in the works for Young Avengers, the team of youthful heroes closely linked to the Avengers' older members. Here's Feige's response when asked about bringing younger characters to the MCU...
“Well…sure. And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows. We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So…where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly – taking our cue from the comics as we always do – that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in this movie, to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.”
The Cassie he's speaking of is the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and seen in both Ant-Man and the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp played by Abby Ryder Fortson. Cassie, full name Cassandra Lang, eventually becomes known as Stature and uses Pym Particles in a similar manner as her father. She's the first member of the Young Avengers to be seen on screen, however some may recall that Elijah Bradley aka Patriot was in early drafts of the Black Panther script.
The members of the Young Avengers could easily help make up for the expected losses of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. It could be a way for Marvel to give this next phase a burst of creative energy with characters like Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye, Patriot, and Hulkling. Of particular interest could be the introduction of Wiccan and Speed, the children of Scarlet Witch and Vision. I think it's entirely possible Avengers 4 ends by teasing the Young Avengers in some way.