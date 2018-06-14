6/14/2018
'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' Casts Ewan McGregor As Adult Danny Torrance
If you ever wanted to know what happened to the kid Danny Torrance from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, you're about to find out. Doctor Sleep, an adaptation of Stephen King's sequel novel, will star Ewan McGregor as the "redrum" shouting child, Variety reports.
Doctor Sleep picks up years later with an adult Danny still suffering from the traumatic experiences he had at the Overlook Hotel. Now a rage-filled alcoholic, his "shining" abilities begin to return once he goes sober and encounters Abra, a young girl with the most powerful shining gift he's ever seen.
The book was published in 2013 and the reviews have been mixed at best, but there's reason to be interested in this adaptation. Mike Flanagan is at the helm and he's been building an impressive resume of horror flicks with Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Gerald's Game, the latter an example of a King adaptation that is superior to the book.
Doctor Sleep opens January 24th 2020.