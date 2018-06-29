'The Purge' TV Series Trailer Brings The Annual Night Of Violence To The Small Screen

is, undoubtedly in my mind, the best horror franchise around. What began as a simple home invasion movie has evolved into a brilliant, searing political thriller that posits an America that is so dark, so ugly, and yet shows echoes of today. Next weekdetails the origin of the annual day of violence and that makes today the perfect time to debut the trailer forTV series, which shows the impact of that violence on the people left in its wake.Franchise creator James DeMonaco is back to write and exec-produce the series, which takes place sometime betweenand the most recent movie. The 10-episode event will follow an ensemble of characters through one horrifying night of the Purge, detailing the events leading up to it. And the trailer is pretty much what you'd expect. Death, mayhem, killers in creepy masks, a society of rich elitists murdering the less fortunate, flaming vehicles.The movies for Blumhouse are fairly low budget affairs so there's a good chance DeMonaco can replicate the same production values each episode, which is pretty cool. Sign me up.Here's the series synopsis: Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.premieres Tuesday, September 4th on USA Network.