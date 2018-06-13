'The Nun' Trailer Takes Us Into A Hellish Corner Of 'The Conjuring' Universe

Watch out, everybody, there's a powerful new cinematic universe out there and it's James Wan'sfranchise. After a pair of successful horror movies and a third likely on the way, it's now spawned the equally-lucrativeandcentered on the demon doll glimpsed in the first movie. There's also a movie based on theseen in, and lastly there's, which opens later this year directed by's Corin Hardy.The spooky first trailer has arrived and no, that isn't Marilyn Manson it's the titular demonic nun who caused such terror in. Penned by red-hot It and Annabelle writer Gary Dauberman, the film is a prequel set in 1950s Romania where the Vatican has sent a priest and novitiate to investigate the suspicious suicide of a nun at a monastery.The film stars Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, the latter joining the same cinematic universe as her older sister, Vera. The resemblance is uncanny and one can't help but wonder if her casting was purposeful. I don't know if they're going to draw a straight line between Taissa's Sister Irene character and Vera's Lorraine Warren, but would anybody be surprised if they did?Here's the synopsis:opens on September 7th.