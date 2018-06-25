6/25/2018
The MCU May Be Getting More LGBTQ Heroes Soon
While Marvel Studios has been ahead of the game in most ways, they fell behind when it came to representing female heroes and hiring female directors. That's all changing now with Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow film, but one area Marvel still needs to step it up is showing some love to the LGBTQ community. While there was some talk that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok is bisexual, any overt reference to it was cut from the movie. So basically there's still nobody who is officially out in the MCU. Well, it sounds like that is about to change.
ThePlaylist caught up with Kevin Feige and asked him flat out when we may see a gay, bi, or LGBTQ character. Feige's answer is a bit confusing at first, but the gist of it is that it's happening, and one, presumably Valkyrie, has already been seen.
The Playlist: When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works?
Kevin Feige: Yes.
The Playlist: That’s the answer?
Kevin Feige: Yeah, that’s the answer.
The Playlist: It’s not someone we’ve seen yet, I’m guessing?
Kevin Feige: Both.
The Playlist: Both?
Kevin Feige: Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.
Any guesses as to who he may be referring to? There's nothing to suggest this new hero is a major character, either. Feige could be referring to a supporting character from Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or some other movie in the works. My guess? It's going to be Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. Call it a hunch. I have no reason in the world to think that other than my gut, which frequently has sh*t for brains.
Or Feige has no idea. It's a given there will be a gay character in the MCU and he may just be acknowledging that without having anybody specific in mind. We won't know until it's written and up on the screen, will we?