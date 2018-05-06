'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' Trailer Goes Intergalactic In A Big Way

Warner Bros. has been trying to capitalize on the success of 2014'sin a series of spinoffs. The results have been mixed at best, and in the process they've made fans wait a long time for a true sequel, which we recently learned would be titled. The film won't arrive until early next year but today brings the first teaser teaser trailer and poster.Let's just say everything is definitely not awesome. The Lego world is harder, tougher in a Mad Max sort of way...well, it is for everyone except Master Builder Emmet who is just as happy-go-lucky as ever. That is until the Duplo aliens attack, blasting Beastie Boys' forever funky hit "Intergalactic". It's up to Emmet to save Wyldstyle, Batman, and everybody else who has been kidnapped by the extraterrestrial visitors.Along with the returning voice cast of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, and Jonah Hill, the biggest new addition isstar Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wanabi.Directed by Mike Mitchell (),opens February 8th 2019.