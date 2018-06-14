'The Grinch' Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Will Do Anything To Ruin Christmas

At the Coming Attractions event I hosted last night I played a trailer for Illumination's. Of course it's a retelling of the classic Dr. Seuss story, and one of the questions we got was "Why?" Why is it necessary to tell this particular story again when it's been told so many times already, and not that long ago? The answer is obvious: $$$. But also because it gives Illumination the chance to put a Minion-esque spin on it.Benedict Cumberbatch voices the famous Christmas-hating Grinch, who again is setting in motion plans to ruin the holiday for the residents of Who-ville. Of course by his side is his canine companion, Max, who I think will be the slapsticky Minions surrogate in this film and the character audiences come away loving. We do get a look at a younger, kiddie version of the Grinch, probably to set up his eventual turn to the merry side.Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney,opens November 9th. Check out the trailer below followed by the unnecessarily lengthy synopsis.