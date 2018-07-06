'The Girl In The Spider's Web' Trailer: Claire Foy Impresses As The New Lisbeth Salander

The role of Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher'swas a career-changer for Rooney Mara. Fincher fought Sony hard to get her, and the girl he worked with inunderwent an impressive transformation for it, and things have never really slowed down for her since. Unfortunately, the film was a disappointment and the idea of sequels almost died with it. Eventually, the decision was made to move forward on, based on a book outside the core Millennium trilogy and with a completely different cast. Claire Foy gets her shot at playing the rebel computer hacker, and now we're getting our first look at her in action.The long-awaited first trailer foris here, and this thing is has a completely different energy than the heavy metal vibe of Fincher's movie.director Fede Alvarez takes over and he's got the creepy, disturbing atmosphere of the novels, which are known for their grotesque violence towards women, down to a science. As for Foy, she's virtually unrecognizable from the Golden Globe winner we're used to watching onJoining Foy is an incredible ensemble that includes Sverrir Gudnason (), Sylvia Hoeks (), Claes Bang (), Cameron Britton (), LaKeith Stanfield (), Vicky Krieps (P), and Stephen Merchant (). Wow.opens November 9th!