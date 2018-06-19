'Tau' Trailer: Gary Oldman Voices A Futuristic Smart Home In Netflix's Sci-Fi Thriller

Sci-fi thrillers are generally a tough sell at theaters (See also:), so it's good they've found a welcome home over at Netflix. The latest to keep an eye out for is, a sci-fi horror that puts Oscar winner Gary Oldman in the most unusual role of his life, that of a futuristic smart home.Directed by Federico D'Alessandro, the film findsstar Maika Monroe strapped in for more scares, this time as a young woman kidnapped from a futuristic city, only to wake up inside of a smart home voiced by Tau (Oldman), an artificial intelligence created by Ed Skrein. She's commanded to do whatever the house says or die, but she finds others in the home and sets forth on a plot to escape. It's hard to say, but I sense some kind of alliance between Monroe's character and Tau, so it may be interesting to see how that plays out.Here's the official synopsis:hits Netflix on June 29th.