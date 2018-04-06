6/04/2018
'Suspiria' Trailer: Luca Guadagnino's Traumatizing Remake Is Finally Here
For an idea of how influential Dario Argento's giallo classic Suspiria is, one need only look at the talent involved in the upcoming remake and the length of time trying to make it a reality. The past decade has been spent on this film, with David Gordon Green initially attached before Luca Guadagnino took over in 2015 with the plan of casting his four stars from A Bigger Splash. Of that original plan only Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton remain, while Guadagnino has basically removed the giallo qualities of Argento's film to make it more his own.
The result is a film that terrified the crap out of original Suspiria star Jessica Harper, who returns in a different role altogether. She posted on Facebook, “I have seen this movie–the most brilliantly scary film I have ever seen. Luca’s ‘Call Me By Your Name‘ does not prepare you for it, but throws into relief the director’s brilliance and versatility.”
You may recall hearing about an early preview shown at CinemaCon which left audiences traumatized. Stories like that get out all the time and usually they are some kind of coordinated marketing ploy but I believe it when it comes from Collider's Steve Weintraub who said at the time, "It's one of the most fucked up things I've ever seen at #CinemaCon. People at my table turned away from the screen. All I can say is it's beyond extreme and gross and I need to see more."
Johnson plays an American ballet dancer who joins a prestigious European dance company, only to discover something sinister and supernatural. Along with Johnson, Swinton, and Harper the cast includes Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Marrowbone), Chloe Grace Moretz, and Sylvie Testud.
Suspiria opens November 2nd.