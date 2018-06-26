'Support The Girls' Trailer: Regina Hall And Haley Lu Richardson Lead The 'Waiting'-Esque Comedy

Andrew Bujalski is back, time to sit up and take notice. For a while he was known as the guy who started the "mumblecore" movement, but lately he's been a festival champ for quirky filmsand. His latest,, debuted at SXSW and it looks like another offbeat offering with a really fun cast.Starring Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, Brooklyn Decker, AJ Michalka, James Le Gros, Lea DeLaria, Dylan Gelula, and Jana Kramer, the film takes place at a Hooters-esque restaurant and its gorgeous wait staff. Hall plays the restaurant manager who has to deal with her young employees, corporate pressures, and rude customers.Sounds like the female version of Waiting, and a look at the trailer suggests that, too. However, Results was a pretty broad comedy on paper, but the actual film was something quite a bit different. Expect Bujalski to have a few surprises up his sleeve.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on August 24th and VOD on August 28th.