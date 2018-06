Steven Spielberg Gets Credit For 'Bumblebee' Having A Female Protagonist

Themovies, and Michael Bay movies in general, are pretty terrible at creating well-rounded female characters. Most of the time Bay's camera is too busy focusing on their bodies to be concerned with much else. Thefranchise has been especially terrible with this, and while we saw some change in a better direction with Isabela Moner's character in, there looks to be a maked improvement with Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld leading thespinoff. And we have Steven Spielberg to thank for it.Spielberg, an exec-producer on the franchise since the first movie in 2007, doesn't usually have much in the way of creative input. But he apparently felt a deeper obligation for, which is directed by Laika's Travis Knight and has a tone that is decidedly more kid-friendly., producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told EW . “Steinfeld is playing Charlie, a teenage girl who finds a weakened Bumblebee and befriends him. The film is set in the '80s, so the Bumblebee we get is the original G1 Volkswagon Beetle. Here are some other details from the film, including a bit more on John Cena's Agent Burns...rolls into theaters on December 21st.