6/11/2018
Stephen Colbert Has A 'Star Wars' Trailer Just For The Racist, Sexist Trolls Out There
By now you've undoubtedly heard that Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran deleted her social media accounts after months of harassment by racist, sexist Internet trolls. What she went through has led to an outpouring of support for the actress, who nobody wants to see run out of Hollywood on a rail like other harassed Star Wars figures like Jake Lloyd, Hayden Christiansen, and even George Lucas.
One of those who was there with with hookup of comedic support for Tran was Stephen Colbert, who offered up a new Star Wars trailer for those "racist trolls" who hated the actress for "her ethnicity, her appearance, and her sex." I'm not going to spoil it, you can watch it for yourself. I will say one thing, though: Woke. Porgs.
Enjoy.