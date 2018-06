Sony's 'Venom', 'Into The Spider-Verse', Possibly More Are Headed To Comic-Con

Marvel Studios may be skipping San Diego Comic-Con this year, but that doesn't mean Hall H will be Marvel free. As expected, Sony Pictures has confirmed they will be bringing their Spidey-verse titles to Comic-Con with a Hall H panel on Friday, July 20th at 6:15pm, moderated by Nerdist's Jessica Chobot.Sony will have footage ofand, the first two movies in Sony's newly launched cinematic universe.stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who bonds with an alien symbiote to become the violent antihero. There's a pretty good chance Hardy will show up, although panelists haven't been confirmed.is the animated film from Phil Lord and Chris Miller. While the classic Peter Parker does feature in the story, under the Spider-Man mask is fan-favorite Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. Deadline thinks there's a good chance Tom Holland makes an appearance as part of Sony's buildup to, which only recently began production. Then again that's dangerous because Holland might spoil the entire plot if he takes questions.There's an opportunity for Sony to make a huge impact. What if Jared Leto arrives to talk about his role in the upcoming? Or what if Sony reveals information on, or? Lots of potential here for a game-breaking panel and I hope Sony takes advantage of it.San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19th-22nd.