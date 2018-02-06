6/02/2018
Sony Going "Back To The Drawing Board" With Spidey Spinoff 'Silver & Black'
This October Sony will launch their Spider-Man cinematic universe with Venom, and so far it looks pretty promising if you ask me. There's been a snag in what is supposed to be its followup, Silver & Black, which would team up antiheroes Silver Sable and Black Cat. The film had been set to open in February 2019, but as the weeks passed that date seemed less likely, and now Exhibitor Relations confirms it won't, as Sony has pulled it completely off the release schedule.
That's not a good sign as typically these situations would see the movie bumped a few months, but not yanked as a whole. There is good news, though, because the project isn't dead. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood was interviewed by Collider and she says they are going back to the drawing board in order to get the movie right...
“With Silver and Black, when you’re doing a film of that magnitude, it’s gotta be right. And if it’s not right, we actually collectively decided to go back to the drawing board and start over. That’s gonna take time. So obviously, I’d love to be shooting right now, but to be shooting something that I know is not as good as it can be, I’m not the type that wants to shoot something you’re rewriting, as you’re shooting. So, we have to get the script right, and I’m okay to wait. I may be shooting something before that, but it really is just get the script right before we go on that journey.”
It's the right attitude to take, if you ask me. Last we'd heard, Captain Marvel writer Robertson-Dworet and Chaos Walking scribe Lindsey Beer wrote a script which Prince-Bythewood took a pass at. Apparently it wasn't quite up to snuff either for Sony or the director to move forward on.
Waiting is the smart move for Sony, who really need to make sure every step of this Spider-Man universe succeeds, especially since Spidey is currently housed over at Marvel Studios and can't make an appearance. A misstep could set them on the same disastrous course as their failed attempts with The Amazing Spider-Man.