6/08/2018
'Siberia' Trailer: Keanu Reeves Trades Bullets For Diamonds
In the new thriller Siberia, Keanu Reeves trades in stolen diamonds the way John Wick trades in bullets.Written and directed by Matthew Ross, it finds Reeves as a diamond trader who heads to Russia on a deal that goes south, only to become a target of Serbian hitmen.
It's a familiar-looking movie for Reeves, one that probably wouldn't go very far without his name attached. Ross is only making his sophomore effort behind the camera, and this couldn't be more different from his debut, the romance-thriller Frank & Lola. He's assembled a cast that includes Molly Ringwald in a rare screen performance, plus Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Ana Ularu. Here's the official synopsis:
An American diamond merchant travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal begins to collapse, he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner in a small Siberian town. As their passion builds, so does the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself. Both collide as the American man desperately looks for escape in a world with no exit.
Siberia opens July 13th.