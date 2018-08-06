'Siberia' Trailer: Keanu Reeves Trades Bullets For Diamonds

In the new thriller, Keanu Reeves trades in stolen diamonds the way John Wick trades in bullets.Written and directed by Matthew Ross, it finds Reeves as a diamond trader who heads to Russia on a deal that goes south, only to become a target of Serbian hitmen.It's a familiar-looking movie for Reeves, one that probably wouldn't go very far without his name attached. Ross is only making his sophomore effort behind the camera, and this couldn't be more different from his debut, the romance-thriller. He's assembled a cast that includes Molly Ringwald in a rare screen performance, plus Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Ana Ularu. Here's the official synopsis:opens July 13th.