'Searching' Trailer: John Cho Uses The Web To Track His Missing Daughter

Currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the indie thrillerhas given John Cho some of the best reviews of his career. Suprising is how little talk there's been for director Aneesh Chaganty, who had to find a way to make a movie told entirely on computer screens consistently engaging. By all accounts that's exactly what the film does, and we get to see more of Chaganty's handywork in the new trailer.Cho stars as a father whose frantic search for his missing daughter leads him to check out her laptop. As he dives further into her social media life, he begins to realize just how little he actually knows about her. It's a different take on the kidnapping thriller and I can't wait to finally see it for myself.Also starring Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La, and Sara Sohn,opens August 3rd.