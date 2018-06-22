Scoot McNairy The Latest To Join Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Scoot McNairy recently starred in the Netflix's Western series,, one of the best shows of last year. Now he'll get to play a Western star of a different kind as part of Quentin Tarantino's amazingensemble.McNairy joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, and Clifton Collins Jr. in the Manson era film about a Western TV star trying to stay relevant in Hollywood. He'll play Business Bob Gilbert, another cowboy character on a TV show, probably the same one that stars DiCaprio's character.You can see McNairy next in the comedy the Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. He also has Karyn Kusama's next film,, likely arriving later this year.opens August 9th 2019.