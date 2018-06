Sam Mendes Teams With Steven Spielberg For WWI Film '1917'

The last film directed by Sam Mendes that had nothing to do with James Bond was 2009's low-key charmer. His days helming the adventures of 007 are over now, though, and Mendes is freed up to get behind on something new, a WWI film titledthat will have Steven Spielberg on board as a producer. Deadline has the news, but there aren't any plot details at this point. Mendes will direct and, in a first for him, co-write the script. He'll be writing alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who has worked in TV mostly including Showtime'swhich Mendes was exec-producer on. So there's the connection.Spielberg said regarding the news,The plan is forto kick off production next April for a release during the awards season stretch in December 2019. Sounds very ambitious so let's hope more details emerge soon.