Review: ‘Bernard And Huey’, A Comical Look At Friendship Over Time

Have you ever wondered what happened to some of the friends you had - maybe from high school, or college, or even as a young adult that you just fell out of touch with? What their lives may be like now, what kind of person they have become – or maybe even to give you clarity on how much you may have changed yourself. Bernard and Huey explores this idea by reuniting two friends after twenty five years apart. Bernard (Jim Rash) used to be shy and down on his lady luck, always turning to Huey (David Koechner) for advice and to beg him to set him up with woman that Huey had already been with and lost interest in. Bernard is now an associate publisher living in a great bachelor pad in New York City and has blossomed into quite the ladies’ man. Huey - who in his mid-20s had a black book that was overflowing with women from all over the city that he could barely keep track of - is now overweight, in a funk, and hiding from his wife and child that he ran out on. One day Huey shows up at Bernard’s door, and after more than two decades, Bernard hardly even recognizes the man standing in front of him anymore. Begrudgingly, Bernard allows Huey to stay with him, although Huey didn't really give him a choice. Huey inserts himself into all aspects of Bernard’s life, and the perfect balance that Bernard has created seems to be breaking down around him. His playboy style seems to become even more jeopardized when he is introduced to Huey’s daughter Zelda (Mae Whitman) and begins to develop feelings for her. As Bernard begins slipping back to his old ways, Huey gains some of his confidence and swagger back. If the two friends are going to be in each other's lives, does that mean they have to revert back to the way it used to be?





Bernard and Huey is well written, with terrific dialogue and decent humor throughout. The film touches on some interesting aspects and really makes you reflect on who you were and who you have become now. It is a fun film that will be enjoyable for most. The film is based on a script penned by Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist and screenwriter Jules Feiffer. Interestingly enough the characters in the center of the story were created in 1957, but their experiences and growth are still believable and relatable to this day. We all know someone who was a late bloomer, finally bursting out of that awkward shell they were in in high school and early adulthood. On the other hand, you don't need to search high and low to find someone who peaked in their 20s, with life and those decisions forged in early adulthood not being too kind to them later on. Bernard and Huey shows how friendships can evolve as people age. With intertwining story lines from their youth and present day, director Dan Mirvish is able to highlight how much each of these characters has changed over the years and how much them being back in each other's lives can affect who they are now.