6/30/2018
Remake Of Stephen King's 'Firestarter' Lands Award-Winning Director Fatih Akin
The plundering of every Stephen King property continues as a means of capitalizing on the success of last year's It. There's a high level of quality the studios are putting into them that simply wasn't there, and that continues with Blumhouse's hiring of award-winning director Fatih Akin to direct a remake of Firestarter
The German director is best known for In the Fade, which won the Golden Globe earlier this year for Best Foreign Language Film. Akin replaces Akiva Goldsman, who was attached to the project with the previous update. This new version will be penned by Scott Teems (Rectify), and will draw more from the 1980 novel than the 1984 film that starred Drew Barrymore. The basic premise of a young girl with fire-starting pyrokinetic abilities remains the same.
Add Firestarter to the list of upcoming King adaptations including Pet Semetary, F, Doctor Sleep, and The Boogeman, which just landed A Quiet Place screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. [Variety]