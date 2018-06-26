6/26/2018
Rebel Wilson To Produce And Star In Comic Adaptation 'Crowded'
Rebel Wilson has already been at the center of one hit franchise with Pitch Perfect, now she may be about to launch a brand new one. Through her production banner Camp Sugar, she has acquired the film rights to the upcoming comic book, Crowded, with plans for her to star.
Due to hit stores on August 15th, the Crowded comic book series is from writer Christopher Sebela with art by Ro Stein. It takes place in a future Los Angeles where an app called Reapr allows for the crowd-sourcing of assassinations. When a woman named Charlie Ellison unexpectedly ends up with a multi-million dollar bounty on her head, she must hire protection from the Dfend app. Unfortunately Charlie is broke and can only afford Vita, the lowest-rated and cheapest protection she can afford.
Sounds like a hilarious concept, one that should play well to Wilson's strengths. A screenwriter is being sought and presumably a director will follow. Sebela will be on hand to consult on the project, too. This will be the second film Wilson's producing under this banner after The Hustle, a Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake co-starring Anne Hathaway. [THR]